RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Rhinelander's boys and girls basketball hosted their arch rival Antigo on Friday in a doubleheader. The Hodags boys hoops team was 6-14 on the season and 4-6 in the Great Northern Conference before their matchup on Friday, while the Red Robins were 3-18 overall and 2-8 in conference games. Records aside, anyone can beat anyone in a rivalry game, and Antigo proved that on Friday.
On top of this being a heated rivalry game, it was also a homecoming of sorts for Antigo head coach Shaun Smith. Smith was a former assistant coach at Rhinelander before taking Antigo's head coaching job in the summer.
There is no greater feeling in the world than beating your former team, especially on their court, and that's exactly what Smith was trying to do against Rhinelander on Friday. The game was physical and the atmosphere was electric, as most rivalry games are. Antigo came out hot, trying to upset Rhinelander. This game was neck and neck until the very end. In the end, a Will Gretzinger free throw with under three-seconds left in the game was the deciding point, as Rhinelander escaped the upset and left with a 32-31 win.
Rhinelander improves to 7-14 on the season, and 5-6 in conference play. With the win and Lakeland Union loss, the Hodags stay in fourth place in the great Northern Conference standings.
Antigo falls to 3-19 on the season and 2-9 in conference play. However, the Red Robins are still in sixth place in the Great Northern Conference, despite the loss.
Rhinelander will look to make it two wins in a row on Monday, when they host D.C. Everest in a non-conference matchup against the Evergreens. Antigo will look to get back in the win column when they host Three lakes on Tuesday in a Great Northern-Northern Lakes Conference crossover battle.
On the girls side, it was Senior Night. Rhinelander honored their lone senior and standout player Ava Lamers before their matchup, hoping to not only get a win for her, but take down their arch rival in the process.
The Hodags were 9-14 on the season, hoping to get their 10th win of the year. In conference play, Rhinelander was 6-5, looking to stay above .500 in the Great Northern Conference.
Antigo was 12-11 on the year, looking to stay above .500 on the season. In conference play, the Red Robbins were 7-4, sitting alone in third place in the Great Northern Conference standings. However, a Rhinelander win would make it a share of third place between the Hodags and the Red Robins.
Just like the boys game, this one went down to the wire. Actually, it went past the wire, as this game went in to overtime. In overtime, the Hodags were able to take down their rival and come away with the win, 50-47.
That win snaps a two-game losing streak for Rhinelander. The Hodags improve to 10-14 on the season, and earn their 10th win of the year. In conference play, they improve to 7-5 and now share third place in the Great Northern Conference standings with Antigo.
For Antigo, they fall to 12-12 on the season, and are sitting right at .500. They fall to 7-5 in conference play. The loss also snaps a two-game winning streak for the Red Robbins.
Rhinelander will look to make it two wins in a row when they host Great Northern Conference opponent Medford in the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday. Antigo will also be hosting a playoff game in the opening round, taking on Waupaca at home on Tuesday.