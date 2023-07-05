Rhinelander begins fourth annual Buy Local Campaign

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce launched their Loyal to Local campaign earlier this month to showcase local businesses. The campaign is divided into four separate sections for each week of July, all to highlight each individual part of the local economy.
“As a chamber we felt it was very important to remind people that local businesses are the backbone of our community and they are very big economic drivers and we just wanted to remind everybody that it’s really important to support local businesses," said Sackett.
Downtown Rhinelander has seen a revitalization in recent years, going from a lot of empty storefronts to being mostly full. Sackett says the state's recent Main Street Bounceback grants and the constant local support has moved the Rhinelander business community forward.
“There was Covid Recovery and things like that but our Loyal to Local Campaigns that we’ve been doing, we know it’s making an impact,” said Sackett.
The campaign officially began the first of July and will go until the end of the month. More information about the campaign can be found on the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce website at rhinelanderchamber.com