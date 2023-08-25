RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Each year, Police and Fire Departments are forced to make difficult decisions when it comes to how they spend their money. And with inflation still high, maintaining proper equipment is becoming more and more unaffordable. So to give back to their First Responders, Rhinelander's Peoples State Bank has been holding annual cookouts to help raise more of those valuable funds.
“To have a safe community to live in we need these people to serve us and protect us," said Lau. "And thus we just have a great collaboration with all our departments and offices of civil service in our communities”
Craig Lau says that an event like this is a great way for people to learn more about first responders.
“Personally I want our youth in our society to really appreciate these individuals and possibly to meet and greet theme because it could change their live on who they want to be in the future," said Lau.
Police Chief Lloyd Gauthier said socializing with the community at the cookout is always a highlight.
“We look forward to this every year when People’s hosts this event because it gives an opportunity for us to talk to the people that come and in a situation where it’s not an enforcement type of situation or a crisis type of situation," said Gauthier.
While the cookout is a great way to raise funds for the departments, Fire Chief Brian Tonnancour says the real reward is connecting with the community.
“Our support comes from the communications with the public and being able to have that one on one, those conversations and stuff and people to understand what we do day in and day out," said Tonnancour. "That's what this is about, it’s about having that connection with our community.”