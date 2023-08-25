RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) -Some students depend on school meals to stay fed so when the weekend comes around they may lose ready access to food. The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is bringing back their Weekend Food For Kids program, it provides students in the school district of Rhinelander a free bag of nutritional food each week when school is in session.
With a partnership with the School District of Rhinelander, Courtney Smith the associate executive director of the food pantry, says this program was created 13 years ago to make sure kids have enough to eat. That way they will be more ready to learn on Mondays.
"The program is run through our elementary schools however older students are able to participate if they have a brother or sister in an elementary school," said Courtney Smith.
The program doesn’t have any special requirements. Each bag contains a wide variety of items to help fill stomachs with nutrient dense food.
"The bags are actually sent home on Fridays with the kids so they’re all no perishable foods, but we do our best to keep the bags lightweight and also have fun snacks, breakfast items and lunch items and dinner items," she said.
Last year the "Weekend Food For Kids" distributed about 4000 bags for students and with school starting next week, Smith hopes that families take advantage of what they have to offer.
"This is definitely a positive program that can make a simple and easy impact on a household," said Courtney.
Because a kid not hungry for food, is a kid hungry for knowledge.
"We know that families really build a different relationship with their school as well to know that school is there to help support them as their students are there learning," she said.
To sign up for this program, you will have to fill out an enrollment form and turn it into the school secretary or counselor by September 14th, food bags will be distributed on September 28th.
More information can be found here.