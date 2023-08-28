Authorities investigated reports of gunfire in the township of Harrison over the weekend.
Lincoln county dispatcher received calls at around 11:30am Sunday saying that vehicle windows had been shot out.
An elderly female called dispatch saying her back window of her vehicle had been shot out. A 17-year-old also called saying that he could hear things hit his vehicle too.
Deputies responded to the area of County Rd D and County Rd B to investigate. They executed a search of the area and were unable to find a suspect. No injuries were reported.