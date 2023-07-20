RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Two researches today visited Pioneer Park’s historical complex in Rhinelander to examine 4 dugout canoes that were likely used by Native Americans as many as 4,000 years ago.
Sissel Schroeder, accompanied by professional diver and maritime archaeologist, Tammy Thomsen, said today that north central Wisconsin is rich with such canoes. Many of which are believed to still be under water. She also said that Pioneer Park having four of their own is not be taken for granted.
“Most places that have a dugout canoe have one, maybe two,” said Schroeder. “To have 4 in one place is pretty extraordinary. So this a really remarkable location for us to be able to spend the day documenting the dugouts.”
Dugout canoes, Schroeder says, represent an inciteful glance into human history and how innovative native people were.
“Whether it was stone tools or more recently with metal tools – they could adapt the technology to whatever type of wood they were working with. And that is – it just gives us an insight into the sort of ingenuity and innovation of people…as much as 4,000 years ago for the oldest dugouts that we’ve looked at so far."
Schroeder and Thomsen said they will continue excavation of dugout canoes in north central Wisconsin tomorrow.