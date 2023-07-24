Northwoods, Wis. (WJFW) - Republicans in Madison are pushing against the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) new wolf population strategy.
Earlier this spring, the Wisconsin DNR released a management plan that did not include a population goal for local wolves.
Republicans argue that re-negotiating a population goal enables both conservationists and hunting advocates the ability to reach a consensus on the number set for the goal population. Opponents of the Republican’s efforts maintain that putting a cap on the species number is not an effective way to manage wildlife.
“It really gives them the ability to know if the wolf population goal is set at a number,” said Sen. Rob Stafsholt. “If you have less than that, obviously, your management practices should try to increase the population up to the goal amount. If you have more wolves than that your management strategy should try to reduce the wolf population down to the goal.”
Sen. Stafsholt is a proponent of the bill, claiming that when the DNR released their management plan earlier this spring without a population goal, it came as a surprise. He argues that the decision should be made with wolf stakeholders– like farmers, conservationists, and hunters– in mind.
“Honestly, I didn't want to be the politician that thought he knew better than everybody else,” said Stafsholt. “So I specifically didn't put that number into the legislation because I think deciding what that number should be should be for a group of people that have been in those trenches for a long time.”
This push for a population cap comes on the back of gray wolves appearing on the federal endangered species list, which makes them protected against hunters.
“I would like to take politics out of wolf management, here in Wisconsin,” said Stafsholt. “One of the ways we do that is to have our federal delegates help us get them delisted off the federal endangered species list, and allow the state of Wisconsin to manage its own world population to the number that they see fit.”
In Stafsholt’s eyes, this is a prime example of federal overreach. He argues that this overreach seems to nullify the argument that a more localized approach, which the DNR is using instead of a state-wide population goal, is better for population management.
“I think that's a little ironic, considering those are the same people that want a federal endangered species act to regulate what we can and can't do with our population here in the state of Wisconsin,” said Stafsholt. “ I don't necessarily think that they know how to manage the wolves here in Wisconsin, better than people who are in Wisconsin.”