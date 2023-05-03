(WJFW) - Former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to sign a deal with the New York Jets to play with Aaron Rodgers, that's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The deal would be for one year.
Cobb will be joining former Packer wide receiver Allen Lazard in New York. In March, Lazard signed a four-year deal to play for the Jets.
Cobb has played 10 seasons with the Packers. He also spent a year with the Cowboys (2019) and a year with Houston (2020). Cobb has played 155 regular season games in his career. He has 625 career receptions and 53 touchdowns.
