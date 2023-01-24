MADISON (WJFW) - A repeated sex offender was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Kelly M. Schultz, 45, of Antigo was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court. The sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.
Schultz plead guilty to the charge on Aug. 23, 2022.
In March 2017, law enforcement determined that Schultz was posing as a teenage girl online in an attempt to get a teenage boy to send him sexually explicit images.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the defendant's home and seized approximately 150 CDs and DVDs. During the analysis of the items, law enforcement found numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Judge James Peterson found that the 10-year sentence was warranted based on Schultz's pattern of sex offenses against children.
Schultz was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com