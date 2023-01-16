EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) – Tom Tiffany was in Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties today, answering questions from his constituents. The listening sessions were the first since the swearing in of the 118th Congress earlier this month. With State representative Rob Swearengen also in attendance, Congressman Tiffany and his staff greeted people as they entered the Eagle River VFW Post 8637.
Freezing rain and slippery road conditions did not deter people from showing up and voicing their opinions and concerns. The discussion got started with questions about immigration and the U.S. southern border. Tiffany identified securing the southern boarder as one of the biggest issues facing America.
Citizens were also concerned with school funding and government mandates. Tiffany suggested the U.S. Department of Education be defunded because says he believes local school boards are better equipped to handle the challenges schools face.
“Parents want their kids to be educated being able to read write and be able to do math. They want them to be able to do the basics and some of that is being set aside now with the WOKE Agenda,” said Tiffany. Multiple citizens voiced their concerns about Title 9 and gender-based issues – mainly students being allowed to choose their locker room/bathroom.
Other topics residents asked the congressman about were: housing and healthcare for veterans, inflation, Ukraine, Human Trafficking and energy independence.
Tiffany has more listening sessions scheduled for Northwestern Wisconsin Tuesday January 17, 2023. For more information about the listening sessions or to learn more about Congressman Tiffany’s agenda, visit his website here.