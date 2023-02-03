WASHINGTON - Representative Tom Tiffany along with several other congress members have reintroduced a bill to delist the Gray Wolf from the endangered species list.
Thursday, Tiffany and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert led 22 Members of Congress in reintroducing the "Trust the Science Act." This legislation follows the recommendation of wildlife experts that the gray wolf should be removed from the Endangered Species List and that gray wolf populations should be managed by states.
In 2020, the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted the gray wolf in the lower 48 United States after review of the available data.
At over 6,000 wolves at the time of delisting, the gray wolf has been the latest Endangered Species Act success story with recoveries with significant populations in the Rocky Mountains and western Great Lakes regions.