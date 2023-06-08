Representative Tom Tiffany and Sen. Ron Johnson released a statement today calling for mediation on the ongoing road easement dispute in Lac Du Flambeau.
They say “It has been months since we asked the tribal leaders, their attorney, and the Biden administration to release the cost appraisals of these rights-of-way and begin good faith negotiations to find a solution. Apparently, they haven’t agreed to do either of those things.
We don’t agree with Governor Evers or Senator Baldwin on many issues, but we should all agree that the first step to getting a resolution is to turn down the temperature and communicate.”
This comes as the 90-day agreement between the tribe and town is set to expire on Tuesday.