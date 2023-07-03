Reliable internet set to come to rural Wisconsin

CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – Last week, President Biden announced $40 billion to be spent on broadband in rural areas. The funds were made possible by the 2021 Infrastructure Bill and come from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. Wisconsin is set to receive just over $1 billion. Forest County Economic Director Chris Shafer and Associate Director Mary Belland were both present for the President’s June 26th press conference. Shafer spoke about the critical infrastructure funding that will be used to install fiber optic cable in rural areas. Shafer “This opportunity that came is just simply a huge blessing to county, because we’ve had many challenges in Forest County in getting reliable broadband, and this is just, this is what the doctor ordered.”
Shafer and Belland say the fiber optic cables to be installed will the “Middle Mile.” It would bridge the current missing connection between reliable high-speed internet services and households and businesses in rural areas. Belland says, “it will add a huge line of fiber, that eventually when that is completed, will be feeder lines to evey other place around.” The infrastructure improvements would help internet users access a variety of services. Shafer, “it’s not just having the convenience to be able to go on and search for something off of your phone or internet, this is about tele-health, this is about educational components for our children.”
Shafer called the infrastructure upgrades “as transformic as putting as putting electricity in every body’s houses back in the twenties and thirties.”