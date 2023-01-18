ANTIGO - A barred owl was recently admitted to the Raptor Education Group or REGI in Antigo.
The owl was found in Wood County after he was hit by a car. The owl was found by a DNR officer and was transported by a volunteer to REGI on Jan. 15.
According to REGI's Facebook page the owl is suffering from extensive head trauma and internal bleeding. He was also treated with vitamin K to help control the bleeding and to help replenish his fluids.
Audrey from REGI says that the owl is doing better and they believe that the internal bleeding has stopped. They are hoping for a positive prognosis.
Audrey wants to thank everyone involved for their efforts with bringing the owl in.