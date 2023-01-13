REGI rehabs bald eagles from lead poisoning

ANTIGO, Wi (WJFW) – The Raptor Education Group Incorporated, or REGI, is a rehabilitation center for birds of prey such as eagles, hawks, and owls. They care for thousands of sick and injured birds a year. Marge Gibson, founder and director of REGI, says, “we can take in up to 100 eagles a year, and about 80 percent of them have some degree of lead poisoning when they’re admitted.” Lead poisoning affects a bird’s digestive system and will eventually cause death.
Gibson says most birds of prey ingest lead from carcasses of other animals that contain lead pellets, bullet fragments or (fishing) sinkers. She went on to say REGI receives donations of fish and wild game to help feed the birds at the center, but she has to x-ray every donation to ensure it’s lead free. Since they started doing this, Gibson has identified bullet fragments in even professionally processed and packaged wild game.
There is a way to curb lead poisoning, and that’s the challenge Gibson has for people. She wants sportsmen and women to make the switch to copper bullets, steel shot, or in the case of fishing – tungsten weights.
Although these items are more expensive than lead bullets, shells, and fishing weights; they are much more environmentally friendly.
“It’s beneficial to wildlife, to our families, to everyone to get the lead out,” said Gibson.
For more information on making the switch, check out the following links.
