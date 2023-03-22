ANTIGO - The Raptor Education Group says they are overwhelmed caring for many barred owls that are suffering from starvation.
REGI says last night's new layer of snowfall is making it harder for owls to reach mice, which is their main food source.
Barred owls hear mice under snow depths of up to two feet and plunge under the snow to catch its prey. The owls are unable to catch the mice because of ice layers between snowfalls.
The nonprofit says they are overwhelmed caring for many starving owls and say more are arriving per hour as people are finding them not moving and semi-conscious in their yards.
If you need advice on how to capture an owl call 715-623-4015.