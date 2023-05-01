Reduced fees aim to encourage pet adoptions

CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) - Bissell may be best known for their line of cleaning equipment, including vacuums and floor cleaners. In 2016, their charitable foundation, Bissell Pet Foundation, began a nationwide campaign called Empty the Shelters. It is an effort that reduces the cost of adopting a pet from a shelter to just 50 dollars.
The Forest County Humane Society is one of three shelters in Wisconsin approved for the reduced adoption rates. Jay and Angie Schaefer help run the Forest County Humane Society. They say, the shelter is full and this is one way to help encourage people to adopt. The reduced rates are temporary, and only last until May 15th. J. Schaefer says the shelter has been full since the COVID-19 pandemic and this will help open a few spots. He says, “If you can’t take animals, well, then you’re not doing a service to the community.”
Schaefer says, most animals brought to the shelter aren’t bad pets, they may just have circumstances that don’t allow for them to continue caring for the animal. He says, “The people that surrendered that animal to us, trust us to put their family pet in a good home.” Angie Schaefer says, “All of our adoption procedures are the same for this Bissell event, as at any other time, it’s to approved homes and adopter’s.”
For more information, visit the Forest County Humane Society website here.