(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in conjunction with the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the state until 8 p.m. tonight. In response to the elevated wildfire conditions, Gov. Evers has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trampealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood Counties. The warning also includes the snow free areas of Clark, Marathon and Shawano Co.
A Red Flag Warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in fires.
Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly.
According to the DNR, the order will allow wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard and assist with rapidly mobilizing the National Guard's Black Hawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources during the spring fire season. The order will also direct all Wisconsin state agencies to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts.
To check the current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions, visit the Wisconsin DNR's website.