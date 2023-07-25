Recovery center project sparks controversy in Cassian

CASSIAN, Wis. (WJFW) - Over 100 people crowded into the Cassian fire station Monday night to voice their concerns about a project that's underway to help indigenous youth.
The project is an Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center for indigenous teenagers, ages 13-17, who suffer from substance use disorder and mental health issues.
Bryan Bainbridge, the CEO of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council, or GLITC, said the project is a necessity.
"There's a need," said Bainbridge. " I explained that there's more of a demand for a facility than there are facilities."
He said we need this project to "curb the epidemic or the loss of our young people and bring them to a place of happiness."
Bainbridge said the project has been in the works for 20 years and that tribal leaders considered over 1,000 options before purchasing the property in Cassian.
The residents of Cassian oppose the project. They raised concerns about increased traffic on the roads, draining town resources, and safety.
"A lot about security, just trying to understand what type of individuals will be residents," said Christina Schultz, a Cassian resident. "And then what the plan is to keep the current residents of the town safe and secure."
Congressman Tom Tiffany also attended the meeting and spoke out against the plan. He questioned why the proposal wasn't brought to the town board before the land was purchased.
A representative for Senator Ron Johnson was also there, saying that while Johnson takes no position on the issue, he recognizes the importance of the project."
"You got to get these folks out of development and let them heal somewhere," said Ron Johnson's representative. "I'm not saying it's here; I'm just saying it's necessary."
Bainbridge agreed that the project is a necessity. He added that the facility will be "maintained with the highest integrity" and could benefit the town by revitalizing infrastructure in the area.
"If people sit back and think and have an open mind, there are opportunities for the township," said Bainbridge.
Despite opposition to the project, it could still be approved by the county. Karl Jennrich, the head of the county's zoning and planning committee, said the project will be approved as long as it's up to state code.