EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Tourism is the largest industry in Vilas County, and in 2022, they set a record with $288 million in tourism revenue. Director of Vilas County Tourism and Publicity Collett Sorgel says people came from near and not so far to visit Vilas County. She said, “I believe a lot of it came from people wanting to stay close to home, we had a lot more regional people coming, so from Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, up in the Fox Valley.” Sorgel works with area chamber of commerce offices to populate and distribute information about events around Vilas County. She says it’s just a matter of getting people to the Northwoods and their curiosity leads them to neighboring businesses. Sorgel explains, “every place is enjoying a little more traffic walking through, so it really depends on your preferences, if you want to go shopping, if you wanna go window shopping, if you want to play outdoors, a lot of great restaurants but it is helping bring people into town.”
One of those stores experiencing an increase in traffic is Cotton+Birch a clothing and housewares store in Eagle River. Store manager Libby Hauser says, “We’re anchored by a coffee shop and then, the most amazing breakfast place, Toad in the Hole, just opened next door to us, and they’ve been bringing in lots of people and we’re definitely feeling the impact of that.”
With a record setting 2022, both Hauser and Sorgel are hoping for an even better 2023.