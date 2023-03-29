R&T's Dinky Diner considered a "total loss"

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – R&T’sDinky Diner in Rhinelander is considered a “total loss”; that’s according to a press release from the Rhinelander Fire Department. Emergency crews were on scene for hours extinguishing the fire. Wednesday, the investigation into the cause began.
Rick Covin is the owner of Dinky Diner and he can’t thank everyone enough. He says, without the quick response from the fire departments (Pelican, Pine Lake, and Rhinelander), the fire could have spread to nearby structures. Covin says, “They [Firefighters] kept this fire from becoming much, much worse, there was no loss of life, there was no damage to living quarters other than some smoke damage I’m sure there’s some, and this could have been so much worse without the brave firefighters and police and sheriff’s department who helped us out.”
There were no injuries reported, but six neighboring residents have been temporarily displaced due to power and gas being disconnected for safety.
Covin says this fire is a tragedy, but he plans to rebuild. Covin said, “It may take months, but that’s our goal to get Dinky Diner so we can once again have a place where good friends gather, and we continue to make more good friends every single day.”