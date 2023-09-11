MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- The fall season is here and with it comes many activities for people to enjoy; Including trips to local pumpkin patches.
Grace and Sophie’s pumpkin patch located in Merrill has been growing pumpkins since 2010. With the drought conditions Wisconsin has faced this year it has slightly affected the size of the larger pumpkins.
“A little bit dryer then we like to see pumpkins on average like at least an inch to 2 inches of rain a week and we haven’t been getting that,” said Mike Koehler the Owner of Grace and Sophie's pumpkin patch.
On the other hand the lack of rainfall has increased the amount of pollination from bees this year which has led to the increased amount of crops.
“There’s a lot of pumpkins this year because the bees are out to get and pollinate everything because there was a little bit of lack of rain so our numbers are up,” said Koehler.
With many more pumpkins available visitors are encouraged to come spend a day in the corn maze and leave with a pumpkin of their own.
“It’s really neat just to see the families every year and come back because it’s kind of part of our family." said Koehler.
Grace and Sophie’s pumpkin patch opens for the season to visitors Friday September 15.