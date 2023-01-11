RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Everyone is welcome to a public involvement meeting on Wed., Jan. 18 to discuss future road construction on US 8 between WIS 47 and County Rd. P, in Oneida County.
The meeting will take place at Rhinelander City Hall from 5-7 p.m. next Wednesday.
A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. while the remainder of the meeting will consist of an open house format.
According to the Wisconsin DOT, the purpose of the proposed project is to address the deteriorated pavement and to develop plans for roadway pavement replacement and safety alternatives that could be implemented to address the needs of the existing corridor. The project needs include deteriorating pavement and safety concerns at the WIS 17 south intersection.
The objective of the meeting is to provide an overview of the project and to gather input about the proposed improvements.
The project is planned to be separated into two phases. The proposed project from County G to County P along Highway 8 is expected to begin in 2024. The proposed project from WIS 47 to County G is scheduled to begin in 2026.
To learn more about the meeting, and if you can't make next Wednesday's meeting, you are asked to call Stacy Hagenbuncher at (715) 365-5770 or email her at Stacy.Hagenbucher@dot.wi.gov.
