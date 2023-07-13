RHINELANDER - The Northwoods has one of the highest concentrations of freshwater lakes in the world. Friday, lake association members from the area will come together for an annual meeting.
The Northwoods Six-County Lakes Meeting will be Friday from 8:30am to noon at Nicolet College's Lakeside Center. Topics include lead from fishing tackle poisoning loons and the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels.
The event will have an exhibition, presenters and a panel to discuss law enforcement challenges. The event is open to anyone.