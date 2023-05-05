CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – The Crandon Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) needed a way to raise money to support students at the school. They were brainstorming ideas that didn’t require many volunteers and came up with a tried-and-true method, a penny war.
Katie Kulinski, president of the Crandon PTO, was surprised by the community response. She said, “The first week we had so much response that we had to come up and make sure we emptied jugs that first week and the week after.”
The penny war pitted different grade levels against each other to raise the most money. There were two divisions, one for 4k through 5th grade, and another for the 6th through 12th grade. Like most penny wars, there were positive points for pennies and paper money and negative points for “silver” coins.
Shelby Harris, a fourth-grade teacher said, “The kids have been really excited about the penny war. They’ve definitely talked about strategies, they’ve brought up half dollars, do those count, can we put those in? Several of the kids had different strategies of when to put money in, you know before a count after a count, save it to the last week so it was more of a surprise attack.”
A big congratulations goes out to the 4th and 10th grade classes for winning their divisions. The complete results are listed below.
Elementary
Middle/High
4th Grade 17,098
10th Grade 1,305
Kindergarten 8,888
6th Grade 1,249
4k 4,654
9th Grade 756
2nd Grade 835
7th Grade 413
3rd Grade 523
12th Grade (35)
5th Grade (1,171)
11th Grade (117)
1st Grade (3,141)
8th Grade (297)
*() represents a negative number.
Funds will be used to support PTO initiatives like the Post Prom Party and family movie night. The PTO would like to thank CoVantage Credit Union in Crandon for helping count all the money.