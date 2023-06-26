Protestors rally against potential Pine Crest sale in Merrill

MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW) - This morning, people from around Merrill came to the Lincoln County Service Center to protest the County Board's Decision to explore selling the Pine Crest Nursing Home. Michael Southcombe was part of the group protest and says that the decision to explore selling Pine Crest was puzzling.
“We believe that by asking for a proposal from brokers that it was an admission that all other avenues of thought on pine crest were being dismissed or being given less consideration than they deserve,” said Southcombe.
Elizabeth McCrank is a member of the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors and she says that if Pine Crest is sold, residents may have to move away from Merrill.
“If they have to go to another publicly run facility it won't be anywhere close to Lincoln county and that means they will be taken out of their community,” said McCrank. “If they need long term care, they have to live somewhere else and we know that people die earlier when that happens to them. They live longer if we keep them in the community.
McCrank said she wants her colleagues to reevaluate potentially selling Pine Crest.
“I certainly hope that the committee and then the larger board will slow this process down, take the time to rethink the course that they have currently chosen and really find out what the public wants,” said McCrank.
When asked what the public can do to help, Southcombe said it's the community's job to protect its seniors.
“We have a responsibility for the most vulnerable people in our communities, we have to live up to that responsibility, it’s a special calling,” said Southcombe.
Lincoln County Board Chairman Don Friske said the reason they opened Pine Crest up for bid was to find the best solution for County Residents and Pine Crest. Three bids for the Nursing Home were opened today. The decision on whether the property will be sold will be made later this week on Wednesday at 3:30PM in the Lincoln County service center.