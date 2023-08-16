PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW)- Police K-9 units are a large part of a community’s law enforcement; And an incredible amount of training goes into making sure the dogs are prepared for service. Price County Sheriff’s Office recently added a new K-9 to their ranks and has been protecting his community along side his handler.
One year ago, Deputy Sheriff Craig Calzavara and dog Kane graduated their K-9 schooling and have been protecting Price County ever since.
“It boosts the community morale, you see posts of the K-9’s finding illegal substance in vehicles where humans would not be able to detect that substance," said Deputy Sheriff and K-9 handler Craig Calzavara.
Deputy Sheriff Calzavara and K-9 Kane spend around 12 hours a day together and the dogs go through many different types of training for different scenarios in which they would be utilized.
“There is constant training with the dog, every shift I’m trying to do something where I’m training and working with him," said Calzavara.
“He is trained in multiple aspects such as detection for illegal drugs, tracking for missing people, also suspects that flee from law enforcement, he does article searches, as well as protects the handler,” said Calzavara.
A police K-9’s average service length is 8 years and are cared for by the handler with help from fundraising events held by the Sheriff’s Office.
“The community does support the K-9, they are supplying majority of the funding for the K-9 and that helps us out a lot with being able to go to different trainings to advance our skills as a handler as well as the K-9’s skills,” said Calzavara.
Deputy Sheriff Calzavara says anyone who wants to become a police K-9 handler says to learn everything that you can about the position.
If you want to meet K-9’s Kane and Dixon, Price County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Brat fry fundraiser for the K-9’s on Thursday August 24th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone is welcome.