The proposed Pelican River Forest is 70,000 acres of land near Rhinelander in Northern Wisconsin. Through private, federal and state funds, The Conservation Fund hopes to permanently conserve the land through conservation easements. Conservation easements keep land privately-owned while preventing development.
The proposed forest is an important wildlife corridor by linking county forests to the southwest and national forests to the northeast. The forest would also protect the Pelican and Wolf rivers. Clint Miller, Central Conservation Director for the Conservation Fund, said the project is also about increasing public access.
“It’s your opportunity to have tens of thousands of acres in your backyard without having to own it,” said Miller.
For a decade, most of the Pelican River Forest was gated shut by the previous owner. The Conservation Fund wants to change that permanently.
“What we are doing within the easement is to memorialize some existing uses which are the snowmobile trails and preserve a new use: an ATV/UTV trail that’ll traverse part of the property,” said Miller.
The easements would also allow access to hiking, fishing, hunting, and other recreational opportunities. Plus, they would guarantee access to more than 50 miles of maintained interior roads.
The forest would be sustainably logged, producing about 25,000 cords of harvest wood each year. That amounts to an estimated annual value of $1.1 million.
But the Pelican River Forest project is on hold right now. A member of the Wisconsin legislature’s Joint Finance Committee anonymously blocked state funding for the project. State Senator Mary Felzkowski of Tomahawk later came forward, saying the project would prevent future development.
“There is some concern about locking up land and that’s a very fair concern for people to have,” said Miller. “I think if you really looked at it though, the best use of a property like this is sustainable forestry and recreation. And that can be used to support the economies and the people that want to live and recreate or work in these areas.”
Not all of the land The Conservation Fund owns will go into the easements. The nonprofit is negotiating with town governments to keep some land available for future development.
The easements would not affect the tax base, since they allow for public access with private ownership – this means all of the land would still be taxed while owners have to follow the terms of the easements.
“The opportunity is now to be able to set the stage for the future for people to continue to recreate here and be able to enhance that recreation and preserve the property for water quality, air quality, and benefits for climate,” said Miller. “So, the citizens of Wisconsin are the ones who will lose if this project is not completed.”