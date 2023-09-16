RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Project North wrapped up on Saturday in Rhinelander. The goal of the annual festival is to bring the community together with arts, music and sustainability. The event draws hundreds from all over the area to see what Rhinelander has to offer to the community.
With the help from Artstart and WXPR, as well as other organizations dozens of activities were available for people to participate in. Samantha Martinez a local artist says she enjoyed meeting new people.
"I just been here today and it has been pretty busy especially with the little ones having a lot of fun experimenting and having them discover these substances that you can use to paint with or make art," said Samantha Martinez.
Organizers hope that Project North continues to grow each year.
