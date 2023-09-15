RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Project North kicked of in Rhinelander on Friday. It focuses on art, music and the environment. The festival started in 2019, but took a 3 year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
WXPR and Artstart along with other organizations helps set the event up. With the amount of activities that the festival has to offer. Jessie Dick from WXPR says that there is something for everyone.
"Personally I love the idea of having a music festival that has all these different pieces that isn’t just a music festival, but it also has the art component and the sustainability component and that highlights music that isn’t one genre, but celebrates different types of music," said Jessie Dick the general manager of WXPR.
The annual event need lots of volunteers to make sure everything runs successfully. Melinda Childs with Artstart says bringing the community together is the main goal.
"It’s bringing the Rhinelander community together, but it also bringing people to Rhinelander and showcasing our awesome area as creative as initiative and as beautiful like the environment we all love up here to," said Melinda Childs.
More information on Project North can be found here.
