PHILLIPS, Wis. (WJFW)- Resorting any structure that’s over 100 years old can be challenging; And In Price County restoration is underway for an iconic building.
The historic barn located on the Price County fairgrounds has been under restoration since the beginning of August. The restoration comes after one of the barns wings collapsed from snow fall in 2020.
“It collapsed and we were no longer able to use it, so when the summer came around, I had put out a fundraiser at the end of July to build the wing back and restore the whole barn," said Alexis Baratka the Owner of the Price County fairgrounds.
The fundraiser has received overwhelming support from the community and has raised well over the established goal.
“It means the world to all the families that you know have grown up in here and this has been a building block of their lives and you know the future of 4-H and the future of the you know youth being able to show in here,” said Baratka.
The restoration began August 2nd and by August 7th the new wing was fully enclosed. The barn hosts the 4-H market animals’ sale and houses the 4-H livestock animals.
“They got to see to see their grandparents show in here, their parents show in here, now they’re showing in here and we want that to be around for another 100 years so their kids and their grandkids can show in here," said Baratka.
Everyone who has been working on the barn is eager to show off their hard work.
“It’s literally been a building block of peoples lives so to have it standing here today has been incredible and we are excited to be able to use it for the 2023 Price County fair," said Baratka.
If you want to see the Barns new wing the Price County fair will be taking place August 23rd through the 27th.