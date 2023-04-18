RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A press conference will be held today at 4 p.m. in regards to the two deceased bodies that were found in the Town of Enterprise on Monday.
The press conference would be held at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
In a press release on Mon., the Oneida County Sheriff's Office would not confirm if the two bodies found were the two of the missing teenagers from Merrill.
The press release adds that because of the limited information that is available, no further information will be released.
The deaths are being investigated jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Oneida County District Attorney, the Lincoln County District Attorney, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner's Department.
