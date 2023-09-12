PRESQUE ISLE, Wis. (WJFW) - With hockey season right around the corner, one youth program is excited to be getting back on the ice. The free, Presque-Isle based outdoor youth hockey program recently received a donation from the Scott and Mary Turner foundation - here in Wisconsin - that coach Nate Wolter says is vital in continuing to provide a cost-free option to a sport that can be very expensive.
“It’s huge for us, especially since our program is 100% free,” said Wolter. “Obviously, hockey’s expensive and those costs can certainly add up. So, for us it’s a very big deal when we receive any external help so we can continue to keep our organization and our program 100% free.”
For Wolter, the donation will continue the effort to help families and grow the game of hockey here in the Northwoods.
“We’re trying to get it re-invigorated back in the area and just keep kids busy during the winter months when there’s really not much to do besides skiing or snowmobiling,” said Wolter.
Wolter is also personally tied to the program. Having played for the Bucks himself as a kid, he understands the impact hockey can have on young kids and families.
“It definitely meant a lot for my up-bringing. So, if I can at least bring half of the joy that I had to other kids in the area, it certainly would mean a lot.”
And although the team is still looking to re-invigorate themselves after returning from a nearly 2-year pandemic hiatus last season, Wolter says the team’s outdoor home rink continues to attract attention from all over Wisconsin.
“There’s going to be parents on every team that don’t want to sit out in the cold. We have a warming hut right next to the rink if they prefer to watch inside. But as far as the teams go, we get asked from people all over southern Wisconsin to come play up here, so..”
Wolter also said registration for the 2023 season is open until September 22nd and that anyone who wishes to join can register at NorthLakelandHockey.com.