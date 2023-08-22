EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- The first day of school is just around the corner.
Part of getting ready to head back to class is making sure you are healthy.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we’ll hear why kids should get a wellness exam before school starts.
“A well child visit is really great. we assess vision and we assess hearing, which of course is really important when we are going to school,” said Alexis Roy who is a Family Nurse Practitioner at the Aspirus Eagle River Clinic.
She says scheduling a wellness visit for your child every year helps them catch any issues early.
“We also check blood pressure and we of course check weight and try to screen for any health conditions like diabetes or heart disease. and we also listen to heart and lungs and look at the ears and check the child over from head to toe and make sure there’s nothing abnormal going on.”
Parents should bring any forms that need to be filled out for daycare or school to the appointment.
“If there is a new patient to the area, we ask that they bring their medical records specifically the vaccination records. So we can update those in our system then we have a good idea of what they’re due for when they come in.”
Roy recommends parents schedule the exam a few weeks before school starts so kids have time to heal if they need any vaccines.
“That way if they are having any side effects from the vaccination such as arm soreness is the most common one, that it would all be resolved by the time by the time that they start school.”
She says vision and hearing exams can help kids succeed in class.
“In my mind that’s one of the most important parts of the well child visit. If they are not hearing or seeing things properly, they might not be learning it as well as they could be. And that might prevent them maybe to not like school as much as they would.”