A baby’s first Pediatrician visit happens within the first two to four days after they are born.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we’ll hear what parents should expect during that first visit.
“The primary thing is are they’re eating well? Because that’s the most energy intensive and difficult thing that they are doing with their life,” said Dr. Paul Fischbuch, Pediatrician at the Aspirus Rhinelander Pediatric Clinic.
During the first visit he checks to see if the baby is eating well and if there are any issues with breastfeeding or formula.
“We are just wanting to make sure you’re not noticing any unusual feeding behaviors like your baby is sweating like they ran a marathon with every feed for example. And then also that your baby is not losing too much weight too quickly, because that indicates something is not going well.”
Dr. Fischbuch says babies should gain about an ounce of weight a day within the first two weeks.
“A baby can’t go more than four hours at the maximum without eating otherwise their blood sugar will start to tank. So if you tell me your newborn baby slept 6 hours that’s a horrifying thing for me to hear because that to me signals something is going very wrong.”
He says babies will eat about eight times in a 24-hour period and will sleep in two-hour intervals.
“You’re basically gonna be on call for your baby. You don’t have a schedule your baby gets to be the boss. Let’s say your baby wakes up and they’re hungry because you should assume they are. You would feed them and that will take anywhere between five and twenty minutes.”
If you notice your baby is having issues breast feeding, Aspirus has a lactation consultant that can help.
“We are lucky enough that we have someone that is lactation certified. Ideally, they will observe a feed and if they see something they will intervene right then and they have a high success rate.”
Dr. Fischbuch says its normal for babies to hiccup or spit up after a feeding.
He says parents should only be concerned if it’s happening often and the child seems to be in extreme pain.