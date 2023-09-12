EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- School is back in session, which means getting back into a routine.
Meal prepping can be a great way to fuel your child throughout the school day.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we’ll explain what to include in every meal and tips for meal inspiration.
“It’s really important to continue to have the conversation that food is great. its to help fuel our bodies and to help keeps us healthy so we can be strong and do all the things we want to do,” said Alexis Roy who is a family Nurse Practitioner at the Aspirus Eagle River Clinic.
She says starting the day with protein like eggs or peanut butter can help fuel your morning.
“Then you want some type of complex carb so you want something that is a carb, but also high in fiber a good example of that is an apple. So, balancing those two things is going to give them some energy and the protein is going to last them throughout the day.”
Roy says lunch is a good time to have a balanced meal with protein, veggies and fruit, and using it as a learning lesson at home.
“It’s important to have a healthy protein, so protein that’s low fat. Maybe some lunch meat or chicken along those lines and a fruit and vegetable is important to have in there. Have them pack their lunch and talk about we have to put in this sausage because it’s going to help you give energy throughout the day.”
She suggests giving kids a choice on what vegetables to add to lunches so they enjoy it and are more likely to eat it.
“One way to go about that is to ask your child ‘hey we need to include a vegetable this week what would you like?’ Whether that’s cold carrots or cut up broccoli or slices of peppers whatever they feel like they would like to eat and including a fruit would be great.”
Roy says when preparing vegetables starting small can help kids feel less pressure to eat it all.
“Be happy if they only eat half of a carrot and keep trying it will stick eventually.”