For Sarah Pearson, camping is an essential part of the Northwoods experience. It’s why she started working for the Department of Natural Resources, and it’s why she wants to make sure camping is a safe and fun experience for everyone.
“In the Wisconsin state park system, our campgrounds are very safe,” said Pearson. “We have the conservation wardens that patrol the campgrounds, [making it] very safe. Campers look out for one another. We don't have much for incidents. But just be aware as you're out there, and any emergency situation dial 911.”
To prepare for these worst case scenarios, there are certain steps every camper should take.
“Some camping precautions would be definitely letting someone know where you're going,” said Brian Lutz, the General Manager for Mel’s Trading Post and camping expert. “Like your destination, the route. Just give them a timeframe when you'll be back. Another one is to bring water and extra food.”
If you get out and realize you are unprepared, there is no shame in turning around and trying again.
“You could always come back tomorrow,” said Lutz. “[you’re] able to pack your trip in early, just for the sake of being overly cautious as well.”
While there is definitely risk involved with camping, campers say being out here makes it all worth it.
“We have lakes we have, you know, just in this part of the state, over 1500 lakes and you can have a lake to yourself,” said Pearson. “The trees are magnificent, the towering pines and it's less populated.”