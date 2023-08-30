Prep is on track for 54th annual Crandon World Championships

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Raceway promoter Marty Fiolka said he expects this year to be the biggest yet, with over 60,000 people in attendance.
"The fans love it because it's so accessible to the fans," said Fiolka. "You can meet all the drivers. There's something kinda grounding about the fact that not everything's perfect."
Professional racer Keegan Kincaid agreed saying, "It's so interactive, whether it's with the fans, family, or friends, this is a family sport."
Indeed,33-year-old Kincaid said he started coming to the Crandon International Raceway with his father and has been to every race since he was born. Now, he shares the raceway with his children.
"I got four kids so they come hang out in the pits, run around, and have a good time," said Kincaid. "I just look forward to that, just as much as I do to racing."
Fiolka, who also races, said he loves the sport.
"There's a lot of finesse that goes on," he said. "But it's a great form of racing, it just is, and it's so visceral, it's awesome."
Fiolka said there are still tickets for sale for both the races and a performance by KISS Friday Night. KISS tickets can be found at Crandonrocks.com, and race tickets are available at Crandonoffroad.com.