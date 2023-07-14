Prentice, WI- The Prentice School District is bearing the brunt of a national bus driver shortage.
“I'm doing work all day long,” said Randy Bergman, the Prentice School District Administrator. And then I have to just stop where I'm at and go on the bus route, which takes over an hour to do.”
Randy Bergman never really wanted to become a bus driver.
“I'd rather just be a district administrator,” said Bergman. “Do my job as best as I can.”
But when the national shortage of school bus drivers made its way up to Prentice, he knew what he needed to do.
“I had grown up in this community. And when there was a shortage I just understood that it needed to be filled,” said Bergman.
And for this upcoming school year, the issue has only gotten worse.
“We have been short before, but now I'm looking for two bus drivers,” said Bergman. “And usually I'm looking for maybe one.”
“You have to have somebody that's kind of unique, that can fill in with a job in between the time that you need to get the kids to school and then home at night,” said Bergman.
Bergman says that while bus drivers don’t have the best hours or pay, what makes the job worth it are the kids that depend on you.
“they talk to you on a different level when you’re the bus driver,” said Bergman. “They confide in you, you become their friend as you're driving the bus and get to know them and their families and what they're all about and you don't just see this narrow picture of them at school.”