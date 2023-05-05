ROTHSCHILD - A likely Republican hopeful for the white house is coming to Rothschild Saturday for the Republican Party of Marathon County’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is doing a cross-country book tour, and is expected to run for president in 2024.
Saturday's event is sold out with nearly 600 people expected to attend. Representative Tom Tiffany will attend and speak at the event. Marathon County Party Chair Kevin Hermening told the Journal Sentinal that DeSantis' participation was arranged through Tiffany's office.