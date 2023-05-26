PORTAGE COUNTY - A Junction City man lost his life after being struck by a train.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a call yesterday at 4:26 PM reporting the crash.
Deputies responded and found a severely damaged riding lawn mower on the roadway near the railroad tracks. An investigation revealed that 78-year-old James Pierson, was operating the lawn tractor when he was struck by a train.
Pierson suffered extensive injuries from the incident and was transported to a local hospital. Pierson later died from his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.