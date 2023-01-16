LINWOOD (WJFW) - The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the Township of Linwood, where the person was found in a vehicle that was partially submerged in a pond.
On Jan. 15, just before 2:30 p.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near 1600 Robin Lane in the Township of Linwood. The caller reported a vehicle was partially submerged in a pond on the property. When deputies arrived, they determined the single occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
An initial investigation indicates the vehicle had been submerged in the pond for several days. The Portage County Sheriff's Office adds that the vehicle may have been driven into the pond intentionally.
The investigation is ongoing and not considered to be suspicious.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.
