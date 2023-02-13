STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - Portage Co. Executive, John Pavelski announced today that the social media app TikTok is banned on Portage Co. government devices.
"After discussing the national and state actions to ban TikTok with the Portage County Information Technology Department," states Pavelski. "We concluded that the continued use of TikTok is clearly a potential threat to our cyber security and will not be allowed on our County devices. I cannot and will not accept the risk TikTok poses to the County’s security. There is very little legitimate need for utilizing TikTok professionally by county employees, so banning use from county devices should be virtually painless.”
Pavelski notes that Gov. Evers signed an executive order banning TikTok from state-issued devices and that the Washington Co. Executive had also done so in December.
"TikTok is a CCP [Chinese Communist Party] trojan horse that can track someone’s location, monitor their keystrokes, and collect other pieces of sensitive information about them," said 8th Congressional District and Chair of the Select Committee on China Mike Gallagher. "This app belongs nowhere near any part of our government and I’m glad Governor Evers finally made the decision to ban TikTok on state devices.”
