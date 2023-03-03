WAUSAU - Police are advising people to be on the lookout for an insurance scam that's been circulating around Central Wisconsin.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of individuals going door to door asking residents if they are interested in purchasing “heart attack or stroke insurance.” The individuals are also asking information if the residents “are home alone all day."
At this time, Sheriffs have not been able to verify any permits have been issued allowing for this activity.
If you or anyone you know have been affected by these incidents, please call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.
