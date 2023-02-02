This afternoon the town hall of Lac Du Flambeau was the gathering place for many concerned area residents, tribal and non tribal.
Four roads are closed right now Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane.
The town board heard concerns from residents and possible steps to re-open the roads.
Town attorney Greg Harrold said a quick solution seems unlikely.
"There's no legal remedy that can immediately solve this problem that exists for all these people in this room," said Harrold.
Bridget Huning represents 34 residents in the affected zone.
She was brought in by the title companies to work on a solution.
Huning told the town council that an offer was made to the tribal nation of nearly one million dollars, which was denied.
The easement has now been expired for around ten years.
Robert Hanson, town supervisor, then shifted the conversation to focus on solutions.
"We need to reach an equitable agreement between the town and the tribe and get this situation cleared up so that people can go back to living their lives," said Hanson.
The board agreed to a plan of action that they would propose to both the Tribal nation and title companies.
They propose that a 60 day moratorium takes place to negotiate an equitable settlement between the three parties... during this time the barricades would be removed with the goal of finding a permanent solution.
In the meantime there was an agreement between the tribe and town that plowing and emergency services would be allowed in case of potential storms in the upcoming future.
It is now up to the tribe and title companies to agree to this moratorium.
For now, the barricades remain up.
