Placid Lassie takes flight

LAND O’ LAKES, Wis (WJFW) – The Land O’ Lakes Airport Days has a special display for the second year in a row. Placid Lassie is a C-47 cargo plane built in 1943. As soon as it was complete, it was pressed into service and flew over Normandy on D-Day during World War II. Placid Lassie is owned and operated by the Tunison Foundation. Jon Helminiak is the chief executive for the Tunison Foundation and says they enjoy operating the 80+ year-old aircraft.
Helminiak says “It’s one of the few World War II aircraft you can actually get into.” The Land O’ Lakes historical society sponsored the WWII aircraft’s appearance at Airport Days. Friday, veterans from the Land O’ Lakes VFW were treated to a VIP flight. Helminiak said, “We’re honored to have them on board and that’s really the reason that the Tunison Foundation, a non-profit organization that owns and operates this aircraft, has it and why we do what we do.”
Robert Schilling Jr is an active duty Marine and was able to fly with his Dad Robert Sr, who was also in the Marines. Robert Jr. said, “I always grew up loving history, I think mainly from my father, I just feel super honored to be a part of this, like my dad said, to just touch a piece of history and to honor the people that have fought and fallen for our country.”
Airport Days will continue Saturday with tours of Placid Lassie available.