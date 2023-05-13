RHINELANDER,Wis. (WJFW) - Every year around this time, Pioneer Park Historical Complex in Rhinelander hosts a spring cleanup day, where volunteers and workers start to prepare for the season. On Sunday the building got cleaned from the top to bottom and historical items got dusted.
A good number of people showed up to make sure the complex is ready for action. Director, Kerry Bloedorn says he's surprised on the amount of people that showed up.
"We scheduled the day from 10 AM to 3PM and there were so many people here this morning it was probably half a dozen people in the morning," said Kerry Bloedorn. "Everybody got through everything so quickly most people started to head out already," said Kerry.
With tourist season slowly approaching, Bloedorn says its important to keep the complex as clean as possible.
"This is the Pioneer Park Historical Complex 91st season in operation its been around a long time it’s practically its own intuition and we are always excited for summer time and to have visitors and tourists up to the area and to have our locals stop in and to learn about local and regional history," said Bloedorn.
The complex will be open to the public next Saturday during the Hodag Heritage Festival at 9:00 AM.
