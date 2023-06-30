Pine Valley Lodge Speakeasy open for summer

For over 100 years, the Pine Valley Lodge just outside of Rhinelander has provided families a fun place to stay during summer. The resort has seen many different changes, and now with the Resort under new ownership, the hope is to bring back some of its history.
“We’ve opened the bar here which has been closed for twenty years so we’ve reopened that and we are calling it the speakeasy in recognition of the opening of the place in 1921.”
The Speakeasy had been a staple of the Pine Valley Lodge for many years. With easy access to The Northwoods railroads, the bar brought in people from all over the Midwest including the infamous Al Capone.
Pam Venden said a lot of work has gone into repairing the speakeasy.
“Well this building which is the speakeasy was really in disrepair and we have gutted the entire building down to the studs and my son actually is the one that has done a majority of the remodeling,” said Venden.
Being just off Lakeshore Drive on Moen Lake outside of Rhinelander, Pam’s son Jason Venden said the Speakeasy gives the area a little spark.
“I think it adds something to the Northwoods too because it’s something a little different than what people normally find up north with a 1920’s bar,” said Venden.
Jason’s Daughter Taylor Venden said the renovation was a long process, but a rewarding one.
“I was there the whole process so I know what the original structure looked like, I know what all the old pictures looked like and you see every phase of the building when you walk in,” said Venden. “And it's such a cool feeling when people who have been here for generations talk about what it looked like before, what it looks like now and how that is a great part of its history in itself.”