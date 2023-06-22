Pie and ice cream will be served at Fifield's old town hall museum this weekend. It's a fundraiser for a new research center.
The event will be held at from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday.
The Price County Historical Society will allow people to enjoy the desserts as well as tours of the old town hall and the greenfield school museums.
All proceeds will benefit the Louis A. Koenig Research Center. The Society has long needed a secure, climate-controlled building with sufficient space to house all of their archival documents.