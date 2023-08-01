RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Kids may be out for summer, but for parents, the learning never stops. A picnic in the park event Tuesday morning offered residents the chance to learn more about community resources.
The event was co-hosted by the Rhinelander District Library and Children's Wisconsin, a healthcare organization for Northwoods families.
"They reach the same people that we are trying to reach," said Denise Chojnacki, the library's children services manager. "And so, we figured that, if we can work together, the scope is so much broader."
Chojnacki said she loves working with children because, "their thirst for learning and knowledge and just life in general and just the excitement of it all is contagious."
While the kids had fun, the parents could learn something new. Nicole Lilek, a parent educator from Children's Wisconsin, said her organization provides resources on libraries, police and fire departments, domestic abuse shelters, and hospitals.
"So you're not trying to struggle and find those things later when you're already in a situation," said Lilek. "You know about those things before the situation arises."
Upcoming library events can be found at Rhinelanderlibrary.org, and more family care resources can be found at the Children's Wisconsin website.